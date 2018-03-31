BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in RPC, Inc. (RES)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,022,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.40% of RPC worth $77,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth $47,921,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 468,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth $8,588,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RES. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,909.59, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $427.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.04 million. RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

