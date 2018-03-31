Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Share Price

Media headlines about Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackstone Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 47.0298540704798 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.53 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,592. The company has a market cap of $21,057.86, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $3,458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,410,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,768,312.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/blackstone-group-bx-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.