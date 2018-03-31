Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a GBX 126 ($1.74) target price on the stock.

Shares of BLTG stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Blancco Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 252.45 ($3.49).

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company’s segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products.

