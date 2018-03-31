BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $0.00 and $212.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,870,623 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

