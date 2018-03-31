BlockCAT (CAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.30 Million

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One BlockCAT token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00008199 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, ForkDelta and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. BlockCAT has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $5,549.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00719945 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000483 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00158711 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030598 BTC.

BlockCAT Token Profile

BlockCAT’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlockCAT Token Trading

BlockCAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, ForkDelta, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

