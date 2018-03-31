Blocknet Price Down 34.2% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Blocknet has a market cap of $67.49 million and approximately $65,525.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $13.29 or 0.00189451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001126 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019483 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009020 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,078,084 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

