Blockport Hits Market Capitalization of $17.09 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004617 BTC on major exchanges. Blockport has a total market cap of $17.09 million and $101,226.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00723395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014012 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00159706 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,980,933 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official message board is medium.com/blockport. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to buy Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

