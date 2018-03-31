bluebird bio (BLUE) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $222.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $236.17. The firm has a market cap of $8,534.68, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 947.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $611,454.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,421.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $195,746.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,064.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,598 shares of company stock valued at $13,656,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 52.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

