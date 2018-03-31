BMW (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €95.00 ($117.28) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €114.00 ($140.74) price target on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BMW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.08 ($118.62).

Get BMW alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €88.15 ($108.83) on Friday. BMW has a 52 week low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 52 week high of €97.04 ($119.80).

WARNING: “BMW (BMW) PT Set at €95.00 by Nord/LB” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/bmw-bmw-given-a-95-00-price-target-at-nord-lb-updated.html.

BMW Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

Receive News & Ratings for BMW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.