Bob Evans Farms Inc (BOBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bob Evans Farms Inc (NASDAQ:BOBE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bob Evans Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bob Evans Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bob Evans Farms in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of BOBE stock remained flat at $$77.01 on Friday. Bob Evans Farms has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $1,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 405.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,955,000 after buying an additional 578,696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 84.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 50,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bob Evans Farms by 84.4% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 75,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 34,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bob Evans Farms during the third quarter worth $5,813,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Bob Evans Farms Company Profile

Bob Evans Farms, Inc (Bob Evans) is a producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen food items under the Bob Evans and Owens or Country Creek brand names. The Company’s food products are distributed to customers throughout the United States.

