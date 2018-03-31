Bojangles (BOJA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bojangles, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. Bojangles’, Inc. is based in North Carolina. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bojangles from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bojangles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Bojangles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Bojangles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bojangles from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ BOJA opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bojangles has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $507.73, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Bojangles had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Bojangles’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bojangles will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bojangles by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bojangles by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bojangles by 992.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bojangles by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 246,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

