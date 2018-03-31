Bonpay Trading 22.3% Lower This Week (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Bonpay token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003381 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Mercatox. Bonpay has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $49,984.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00723395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014012 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00159706 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

