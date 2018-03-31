Bounty0x 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,191.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Token Store and EtherDelta. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $34,191.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00719021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014136 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00152962 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030981 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,411,974 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta, Kucoin and Token Store. It is not presently possible to purchase Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

