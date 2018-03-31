BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE BPMP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. 202,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,868.74 and a P/E ratio of 84.95. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/bp-midstream-partners-bpmp-price-target-cut-to-20-00-by-analysts-at-barclays-updated.html.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, one onshore diluent pipeline system, interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and an interest in one offshore natural gas pipeline system.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.