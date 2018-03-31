BP plc (BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP plc (LON:BP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 551.84 ($7.62).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($9.33) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS set a GBX 550 ($7.60) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($7.46) to GBX 550 ($7.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a GBX 545 ($7.53) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £310.70 ($429.26). Insiders have bought a total of 190 shares of company stock worth $93,300 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 479.25 ($6.62) on Friday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 436.95 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

