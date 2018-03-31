Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $919,000 Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in BP were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BP by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,801,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,200 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in BP by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BP by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $40.54. 8,336,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,738. BP plc has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134,174.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.10 to $40.10 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

About BP

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

