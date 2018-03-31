Brenntag (BNR) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($76.54) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS set a €53.00 ($65.43) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($70.37) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. equinet set a €59.80 ($73.83) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.71 ($71.25).

FRA BNR opened at €48.30 ($59.63) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($53.16) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($69.44).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

