Nord/LB Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €51.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €51.00 ($62.96) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($77.16) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($79.01) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. equinet set a €59.80 ($73.83) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.71 ($71.25).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €48.30 ($59.63) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($53.16) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($69.44).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

