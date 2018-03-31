Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (BRW)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.63) to GBX 365 ($5.04) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.39) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.42) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 394 ($5.44) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 380 ($5.25).

Shares of LON BRW remained flat at $GBX 344.80 ($4.76) during midday trading on Friday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 297.50 ($4.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.40 ($5.52).

In related news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($23,763.47).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of wealth management services. The Company offers personalized wealth management services. The Company focuses on core services of discretionary investment management and financial advices, coupled with improving operational efficiency.

