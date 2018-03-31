Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News articles about Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridgepoint Education earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1798791986545 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bridgepoint Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE BPI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 168,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,518. Bridgepoint Education has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.04, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc (Bridgepoint) is a provider of postsecondary education services. The Company’s academic institutions include Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Bridgepoint’s institutions conduct ongoing faculty and student assessment processes, and provide a range of student services.

