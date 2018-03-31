BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 3,000 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,436,000 after buying an additional 254,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,117,000 after buying an additional 35,184 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,576,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 667,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 614,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Meyer sold 20,424 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $1,581,634.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,493.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP N Jeffrey Klauder purchased 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $86,778.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,527.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,348 shares of company stock worth $7,115,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $74.91 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,781.72, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $408.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

