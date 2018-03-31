BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.76 Million Stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,922 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3,428.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,919.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.84 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 200,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $7,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,140. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

