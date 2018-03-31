Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Britvic (BTVCY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank raised Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Britvic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Britvic stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Squash'd, Tango, Teisseire, and TK, as well as Britvic Mixers, Juices, and Cordials brands.

