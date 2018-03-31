Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Arch Capital Group reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11,700.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Constantine Iordanou bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $166,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $536,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,818,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,105,000 after buying an additional 342,497 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/brokerages-anticipate-arch-capital-group-ltd-acgl-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-29-billion.html.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.