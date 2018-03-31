Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies (CSL) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 400,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,283. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6,451.40, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Carlisle Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,521,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,888,000 after buying an additional 615,655 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2,196.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 547,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after buying an additional 523,992 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 894,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,668,000 after buying an additional 511,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,487,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,484,000 after buying an additional 209,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after buying an additional 169,323 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

