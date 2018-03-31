Brokerages Anticipate CoreCivic (CXW) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $440.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreCivic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 876,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2,307.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a positive change from CoreCivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CoreCivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,140,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,312,000 after buying an additional 92,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 558,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate CoreCivic (CXW) to Announce $0.51 EPS” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/brokerages-anticipate-corecivic-cxw-to-announce-0-51-eps.html.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.