Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.46, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -1.50. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

In other news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc purchased 588,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,420,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,574,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2,269.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 338.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response.

