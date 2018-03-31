Brokerages Anticipate Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) to Post $2.80 EPS

Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $12.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.28). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.88.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,833. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37,690.49, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Schermerhorn sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $166,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian W. Maclean sold 88,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $13,228,139.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,931.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,038 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,023 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $8,254,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

