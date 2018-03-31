Brokerages Expect Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (EDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 301,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires.

