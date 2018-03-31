Brokerages Expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Brokerages predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Franklin Resources posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Resources.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,304. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,133.08, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous special dividend of $0.50. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,760 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 70,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Announce $0.78 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/brokerages-expect-franklin-resources-inc-ben-to-announce-0-78-eps.html.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.