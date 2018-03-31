Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post sales of $251.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.86 million and the highest is $276.00 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $242.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $251.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $240.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Carlino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,388,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,255,006.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Clifford purchased 54,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,801,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 320,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,242. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,337,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,492,000 after purchasing an additional 475,890 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 1,124,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $7,136.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

