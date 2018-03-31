Brokerages Expect Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) will report $102.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.70 million to $119.41 million. Golden Ocean Group reported sales of $83.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will report full-year sales of $102.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $500.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $469.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $458.18 million to $480.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Ocean Group.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. Golden Ocean Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. BidaskClub lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Golden Ocean Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,067,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 635,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 395,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 82.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 156,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 750.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,146.77, a P/E ratio of -397.50 and a beta of 2.00. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels, focusing on the Capesize, Panamax and Supramax markets. Its vessels transport a range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers.

