Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $23.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 197 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $24.00 price objective on Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

In other news, Director William L. Yankus acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 632,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,665,058.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $487,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 292,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 93,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 690,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 82,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 485.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.77%. equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Kingstone Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

