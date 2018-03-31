Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

NYSE:NWL opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12,362.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,716,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949,143 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,210,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,881,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,427,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,232,000 after purchasing an additional 224,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

