Brokerages Expect Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) to Announce ($0.04) EPS

Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salem Media Group an industry rank of 129 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 185,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,798. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.20, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

