Brokerages Expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) will announce sales of $134.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $135.11 million. Textainer Group reported sales of $116.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full year sales of $134.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.02 million to $578.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $631.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $645.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textainer Group.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Textainer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of TGH stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 212,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.01, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 2.55. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,671,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, which owns containers; Container Management, which manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, and provides acquisition, management and disposal services, and total managed containers, and Container Resale, which sells containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine service, and also purchases and leases or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers.

