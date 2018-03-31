Brokerages Set $100.00 Price Target for Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $100.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.87) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Overstock.com an industry rank of 234 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,068.79, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Jonathan E. Johnson III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 87.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,026,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,309,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

