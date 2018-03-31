Brokerages Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Target Price at $50.60

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. 217,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,954. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,350.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.73. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,902,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,880,000 after acquiring an additional 322,792 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

