Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Target Price at $25.58

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.03 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

BBBY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 2,760,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,989.25, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,795,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $206,427,000 after purchasing an additional 339,594 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,710,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,053 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,992,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after purchasing an additional 649,180 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 871,390 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

