Brokerages Set Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) Price Target at $1.75

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:CPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 427,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,650. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 111,001 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

