Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (EXC) PT at $40.91

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.30 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Exelon stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,645.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Exelon had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,640 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,612,127 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $211,410,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Exelon by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,081 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

