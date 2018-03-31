Brokerages Set FireEye Inc (FEYE) Target Price at $18.44

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.12 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,733. FireEye has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,243.38, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information security company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, President Travis M. Reese sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 810,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 113,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $1,832,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,119,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,538,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,025. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FireEye by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,623 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FireEye by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,853 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in FireEye by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,634 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

