Brokerages Set Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Target Price at $109.90

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.90.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Robert Parks sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $94,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James H. Erlinger III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,034 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $7,446,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $942,532,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $14,462,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.11. 2,042,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,433.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

