Brokerages Set Middleby Corp (MIDD) Target Price at $138.71

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $149.00 price target on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 730,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,357. The stock has a market cap of $6,941.81, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.83. Middleby has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $632.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 12.77%. analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Middleby by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Middleby by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Middleby by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Middleby by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

