Brokerages Set Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Price Target at $68.83

Shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

GOLD stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,983. Randgold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $79.17 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $7,596.71, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $328.62 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Randgold Resources will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.98 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.0233518103549947%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Randgold Resources’s payout ratio is 68.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Randgold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Randgold Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Randgold Resources by 629.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Randgold Resources by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/brokerages-set-randgold-resources-ltd-gold-price-target-at-68-83-updated.html.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.