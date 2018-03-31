Brokerages Set RealPage Inc (RP) Price Target at $54.71

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

RP stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. 329,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. RealPage has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $4,420.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 1.04.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). RealPage had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $188.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.46 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 121,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $5,516,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,249,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,199,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 15,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $844,206.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,550,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,096,008.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,669,228 shares of company stock valued at $85,237,862. Company insiders own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,175,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of RealPage by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 835,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 577,928 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

