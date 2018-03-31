Brokerages Set Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Price Target at $15.05

Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Butz sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $47,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rowan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,005,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 939,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period.

RDC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 2,780,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.81. Rowan Companies has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.28 million. Rowan Companies had a net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. analysts expect that Rowan Companies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

