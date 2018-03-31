Brokerages Set RWE AG (RWE) Target Price at $20.83

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.95 ($25.86).

Several analysts recently commented on RWE shares. Goldman Sachs set a €22.70 ($28.02) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BNP Paribas set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Commerzbank set a €19.40 ($23.95) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.80 ($24.44). The company had a trading volume of 6,527,823 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12,230.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.41. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($28.74).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

