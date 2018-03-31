Brokerages Set Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Price Target at $21.33

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, insider Steven J. Newby purchased 15,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,334.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,806,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,037,000 after purchasing an additional 652,422 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,365,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 437,548 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,329,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,258,000 after acquiring an additional 172,380 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,565,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,625,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMLP stock remained flat at $$13.85 on Wednesday. 200,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,291. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,032.86, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Price Target at $21.33” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/brokerages-set-summit-midstream-partners-lp-smlp-price-target-at-21-33-updated.html.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.