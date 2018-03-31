Brokerages Set TCF Financial Co. (TCF) PT at $21.60

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TCF Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. 1,442,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,453. The company has a market capitalization of $3,860.33, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

